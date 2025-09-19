Food security: Ahmadu Bello Vasity unveils high-yield, drought-tolerant maize

By Bashir Bello

KANO — In its bid to ensure food security, the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria, has unveiled a new generation of high-yield, drought-tolerant and pest-resistant maize varieties to farmers.

The maize varieties were showcased to farmers during a Farmers’ Green Field Day in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Speaking during the event, a senior researcher with IAR, Prof. Ado Yusuf said the institute has a mandate to produce early generation seeds breeder and foundation seeds which private seed companies can multiply and distribute nationwide to ensure food security.

He said the field day was organized to demonstrate the benefits of the institute’s latest maize technology directly to farmers.

According to him, “Whenever we develop a new technology, we bring it to the field so farmers can see its advantages. Instead of keeping these varieties on our shelves, we extend them to farmers.

“There are over 200 seed companies in Nigeria. Once they collect these seeds from us and multiply them, farmers across the country should have no problem accessing certified seeds,” he said.

Addressing concerns about genetically modified (GM) crops, Yusuf clarified that Nigeria currently has only three approved and commercialized GM crops: Bt cotton, pot-borer-resistant cowpea (SampI 20T), and Tella maize (SAMMAZ 75T).

He stressed that Nigeria’s National Biosafety Management Agency ensures all GM crops meet rigorous global safety standards.

Similarly, the Principal investigator, Prof. Rabiu Adamu emphasized that the new maize hybrids could help Nigeria overcome food insecurity.

“This maize yields 7–8 tons per hectare and matures in 90 to 95 days. It is drought-tolerant and resistant to fall armyworm and stem borer, two of the most destructive maize pests.

“Farmers using the hybrid can save up to ₦70,000 per hectare on insecticides, while protecting their health and the environment,” Prof. Adamu noted.

A farmer in Bichi, Sunusi Dankawu expressed delight over the early-maturing, pest-resistant traits of the maize varieties.

He said, “these varieties clearly outperform our local maize. We faced no real challenges except the experimental planting pattern.”

Another farmer, Bashir Usman Boyi, said community members are eager to adopt the seeds:

“People come to see and appreciate the varieties. We only need to add some micronutrients, but the yield and quality are excellent,” he said.