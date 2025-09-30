Flying Eagles fall 1-0 to Norway in U-20 World Cup Opener

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Norway in their opening FIFA U-20 World Cup match in Talca, Chile, on Monday.

Rasmus Holten’s ninth-minute penalty, awarded after a VAR review for handball, proved decisive despite Nigeria dominating large spells of the game.

Kparobo Arierhi hit the crossbar early on and went close again after the break, while Tahir Maigana struck the post in the second half.

The Nigerians also had two penalty appeals waved away as they piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Norway sat back to defend their lead and held on despite late chances for Maigana and Nasiru Salihu.

The defeat leaves Aliyu Zubairu’s side bottom of Group F, with Saudi Arabia up next on Thursday as they continue their quest for a first U-20 world title.

Vanguard News