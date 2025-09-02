Flood to hit 29 states, FCT, 631 communities at risk – NiHSA

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NiHSA, yesterday, predicted floods to hit 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, from September 1-15, 2025, while 107 local government areas are affected and 631 communities are at risk.

In a statement signed by the Director General, DG, and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NiSHA, Arc Umar Mohammed, the 29 states include: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

According to the DG, over 50 critical transport and infrastructures have been identified with possible disruption, and flood risk levels range from moderate to very high, with potential for river overbanking, flash flooding, and localised inundation in riverine and low-lying communities.

He said: “This alert is in line with projections made in the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) and is supported by real-time hydrometric observations, river-stage forecasts, and satellite flood mapping.

LGAs affected: 107; Communities at risk: 631

“Expected Impacts: Possible disruption of major transportation routes, including highways and bridges.

“Threats to lives, livelihoods, property, agriculture, and public infrastructure.

“Increased risk of contaminated water sources and public health concerns in affected areas.”

Some of the recommendations made by the agency include: “NIHSA advises all relevant stakeholders to take urgent precautionary measures, including federal and state ministries, NEMA and SEMAs.

“Activate contingency plans, deploy response teams, and pre-position relief materials.

“Local Governments and Community Leaders: Intensify sensitisation campaigns, identify safe evacuation routes, and prepare shelters.

“Transport and Utility Operators: Secure vulnerable assets, reinforce critical infrastructure, and ensure continuity of essential services.

“Communities and Residents: Move to higher ground where necessary, avoid flooded roads, and strictly follow official safety instructions. Citizens are advised to stay alert.”