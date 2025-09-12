Flood ravages Zaria Communities, 270 households affected

FILE IMAGE

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A torrential downpour on Thursday left a trail of destruction in Zaria, Kaduna State, displacing more than 470 children and affecting over 270 households across several communities.

According to a coordinated assessment team comprising the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Director of Emergency and Security Services, and the Deputy Director of Welfare, the disaster has created urgent humanitarian needs.

The team, led by the Chairman of Zaria Local Government Area, Alhaji Jamil Ahmad Muhammad Jaga, visited Kofar Kuyanbana to ascertain the extent of the damage. Communities worst hit include Gangaren Mobil and Bayan Cinema in Tudun Wada Ward, as well as Magume, Bako Zuntu, and Kamacha in Tukur Tukur Ward.

The floodwaters swept away foodstuffs, clothing, electronics, and other household essentials, leaving hundreds of families stranded.

Despite the destruction, authorities confirmed that no lives were lost, a situation they described as an act of divine mercy.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Zaria Division, has begun distributing relief materials to victims while appealing for urgent support from government agencies, philanthropists, and humanitarian organizations to assist affected families.