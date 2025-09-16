Flood hits four communities in Adamawa

Niger State flooded again.

Flood, triggered by a heavy downpour, has affected the Limiwa, Rumde, Shinko, and Jambutu communities in Yola-North and Yola-South local government areas of Adamawa.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said that marine police personnel were deployed to some of the affected communities for a search and rescue mission.

Nguroje stated that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Morris Dankombo, personally visited the affected communities to assess the situation and take necessary action.

The spokesman advised members of the public to remain calm, avoid floor-prone areas to safeguard their families and property.

According to him, residents can reach the police on 08089671313 in case of emergencies.

Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yola Field Office, also confirmed the disaster to NAN.

He said NEMA personnel had been deployed to the affected communities, adding that a press statement would be issued subsequently for more details.

A victim, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, expressed concern that more residents would be displaced if the rain continued.

“This flood is first of its kind; we have never experienced such in the history of these areas,” he said.

Yusuf called on the state government to devise a solution to mitigate the flood disaster in the area.

Another resident, Musa Sani, appealed to the state government to complete the road project from Jokems roundabout to the stadium with dual culverts, saying it would help in addressing incessant flooding in the areas.

Vanguard News