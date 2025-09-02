Flood: 29 states, FCT, 107 LGAs, 631 communities at risk this month — FG

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NiHSA, predicted yesterday, that 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as well as 107 local government areas and 631 communities were at risk of flooding between now and mid September.

Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Arc. Umar Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, listed the states to include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, and Gombe.

Others are, according to him, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara states.

He also identified over 50 critical transport and infrastructure with possible disruption, as flood risk levels range from moderate to very high, with potential for river over-banking, flash flooding, and localised inundation in riverine and low-lying communities.

He said: “This alert is in line with projections made in the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, and is supported by real-time hydrometric observations, river-stage forecasts and satellite flood mapping.

“Scope of Risk: States affected are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

”LGAs affected: 107; communities at risk: 63. critical transport and infrastructure points: Over 50 identified with possible disruption.

“Flood risk levels range from moderate to very high, with potential for river over-banking, flash flooding, and localised inundation in riverine and low-lying communities.

“Expected Impacts: possible disruption of major transportation routes, including highways and bridges.

Threats to lives, livelihoods, property, agriculture, and public infrastructure. Increased risk of contaminated water sources and public health concerns in affected areas.

“NIHSA advises all relevant stakeholders to take urgent precautionary measures, including federal and state ministries, NEMA, and SEMAs: Activate contingency plans, deploy response teams, and pre-position relief materials.

“Local governments and community leaders: Intensify sensitisation campaigns, identify safe evacuation routes, and prepare shelters.

“Transport and utility operators: Secure vulnerable assets, reinforce critical infrastructure, and ensure continuity of essential services.

“Communities and residents: Move to higher ground where necessary, avoid flooded roads, and strictly follow official safety instructions. Citizens are advised to stay alert.”