Fish farmers urge govt, private sector to partner for food security, economic growth

By Esther Onyegbula

The Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN) has called on government and private sector stakeholders to forge stronger partnerships with farmers in order to boost food security, create jobs, and accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

National President of CAFFAN, Dr. Yusuf Momoh, made the appeal on Monday in Lagos at the Aquaculture Roadmap Conference themed “Shaping the Future of Aquaculture in Nigeria.”

The event was organised by the Lagos State Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association (LASCAFAN) in conjunction with CAFFAN.

Momoh emphasised that collaboration remained critical to wealth creation, economic empowerment, and social stability in Nigeria, adding that aquaculture could position the country as a leading fish exporter globally.

“We remain resolute in our collective pursuit to the pathway of wealth creation, economic empowerment, and social stability in Lagos State and the nation at large,” he said.

“Our drive is to be the number one fish exporting country in the world. There is no better place to grow fish for local consumption and for the export market than Nigeria as the giant of Africa. The need to support and encourage the citizenry to go into farming now becomes pivotal.”

While commending the Federal Government for creating separate ministries for Marine and Blue Economy, Momoh urged Nigerian youth to take the lead in advancing sustainable aquaculture. He warned that unemployment levels would continue to rise if young people failed to take advantage of the entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture.

Also speaking, President of LASCAFAN, Mr. Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, described the roadmap event as a legacy project aimed at revitalising aquaculture in Nigeria. He stressed the importance of unity and industry coordination, noting that government support alone was not sufficient to build a thriving sector.

“This roadmap promises to foster collaboration, reassurance, and stronger bonds between relevant and related stakeholders, enhancing investments, exports, foreign exchange opportunities, and research,” Oke-Tojinu said.

“Government can’t do it alone and farming should not be done in isolation. Join an association and contribute your quota. A house divided against itself cannot stand. Let us unite to build a formidable industry, fighting food insecurity, generating employment, and securing a sustainable future.”

He urged other states to emulate Lagos in coordinating farmers under a single umbrella, adding that unity was necessary to attract investment, improve market access, and secure better pricing for farmers.

In his lecture, Chief Executive Officer of Aquatic Hub Afrique Network, Mr. Steve Okeleji, noted that the absence of effective regulation had encouraged unscrupulous practices in the industry. He called on government to establish a robust regulatory framework to safeguard the interests of farmers and stakeholders.

According to him, rising costs of protein sources and inputs have escalated production expenses, urging farmers to explore cost-effective feed alternatives and improved supply chains to remain competitive.