First Lady turns birthday into national call for knowledge

In an unusual twist to what would ordinarily be a private celebration, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, marked her birthday with a national call to support the completion of the country’s long-delayed National Library.

The move drew applause across political and civic spaces, with Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi of the BAT Ideological Group praising her decision as “a selfless act symbolic of her lifelong service to humanity.”

Oluremi Tinubu’s influence predates her role as First Lady. As a lawmaker, she left footprints of effective advocacy, authoring bills that touched the lives of women, children, and underrepresented communities. Today, through her Renewed Hope Initiative, she continues to empower Nigerians at the grassroots level.

Her interventions range from economic empowerment schemes for traders and widows, to disaster relief for flood-ravaged communities, and bursaries for students. Her compassion was equally evident when she stood with grieving families after 22 Kano athletes perished in a road accident, and when she provided succour to displaced families in Benue State.

Analysts see her decision to tie her birthday to the National Library project as strategic. Educationists argue it aligns with her broader vision of an empowered, knowledge-driven Nigeria.

While tributes poured in from across the federation, Atoyebi summed it up: “Oluremi Tinubu is not just the President’s wife; she is a nation-builder with her eyes firmly on the future.”

Vanguard News