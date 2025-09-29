Firm hails Nigerians on 65th Independence anniversary

Menal Technical Services Limited has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the country’s 65th Independence anniversary, commending the resilience and unity that have defined the nation’s journey since 1960.

In a goodwill message, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Joshua Temile, who is also the Aare Bobajiroro of Owu Kingdom, expressed pride in Nigeria’s progress over the decades.

“For 65 years, our nation has navigated the tides of history with an unbreakable spirit. At Menal Technical Services, we are honored to contribute to national growth by keeping the wheels of commerce turning and delivering progress along our shores and beyond,” Temile said.

He extended best wishes to Nigerians at home and abroad, while expressing optimism for a future filled with greater opportunities, peace, and prosperity.

“With patriotic pride, we look forward to smooth sailing and a brighter tomorrow for our beloved Nigeria,” he added.