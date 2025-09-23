Fire outbreak, building collapse: Lagos Assembly calls for tougher safety measures

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the state government to step up its emergency response system and strengthen compliance with safety regulations following the increasing cases of fire outbreaks, building collapse and other disasters across the state.

The House also called on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to convene a stakeholders’ meeting involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Safety Commission, Lagos State Command Control, Lagos State Neighborhood and the LASAMBUS on a sustainable long-term strategy for curbing incessant fire outbreaks across the State.

During the plenary, the House also called for the full operational capacity of the Fire and Rescue Divisions in Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe (IBILE) and ensure the mandatory provision of functional fire hydrants in all buildings particularly those located in commercial areas in the State;

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, a member representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2, Mr. Rauf Age-Suleimon, commended the proactive measures already taken by the state government through the upgrading of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with modern firefighting equipment and the establishment of additional fire stations across the state to ensure prompt response to emergencies.

He noted that several legislative frameworks including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Law 2008, Lagos State Safety Commission Law 2011 and Lagos State Command and Control Law 2014 – were enacted to enhance emergency response, rescue operations and provide citizens with quick access to efficient emergency services.

According to him, the House also recognises the establishment of divisional fire offices across the five divisions and 20 local government areas such aimed at improving grassroots response to emergencies including flooding, fire outbreaks, accidents and structural collapse.

However, Age-Suleimon expressed concern over the growing trend of unlawful conversion of public buildings, spaces and residential areas into commercial use and markets, which he said has placed additional strain on rescue teams and equipment.

Meanwhile, his counterparts who expressed their displeasure over the incessant fire outbreak lamented that the House is worried about the increasing non-compliance with urban planning regulations, the absence of safety guidelines in high-rise buildings, and the use of substandard materials coupled with poor regulatory supervision. These factors continue to pose real risks to lives and property in our state.

They lamented that negligence and disregard for existing safety laws have resulted in tragic incidents such as the recent fire outbreaks at Atunan Toa and Ema Plaza, which claimed lives and disrupted socio-economic activities.

The motion received wide support from members, who unanimously agreed on the need for stricter enforcement of safety standards and improved emergency response to safeguard lives and property in the state.

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa called on the state government to ensure the full operational capacity of all fire and rescue stations across the state and to make the provision of functional fire hydrants mandatory in all public and high-risk buildings.

He also urged the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to conduct regular fire risk assessments in high-risk buildings, markets and public spaces as part of efforts to reduce fatalities during disasters.

He also aligned with the proposal to summon all stakeholders to meet on the possible way of strategizing a coordinated long-term plan involving the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Safety Commission, Fire and Rescue Service and local councils to strengthen public awareness and enforcement of safety regulations.