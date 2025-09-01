Files will no longer stay overnight, Interior minister vows, launches INTERAS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has unveiled the Ministry of Interior Electronic Records and Archiving System INTERAS, describing it as a major step in his administration’s drive to digitize government operations and eliminate bureaucratic delays.

Speaking at the launch of INTERAS on Monday in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo said the initiative signaled a break from outdated practices, stressing that governance in 2025 could no longer operate with a 1975 mindset.

“Technology is the catalyst that speeds up the rate of progress. It will never replace human capacity, but it will enhance it and make us more efficient,” the minister stated.

He praised the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani and staff for their dedication, noting that the transformation was not driven by government allocations but by the sacrifices of civil servants who worked tirelessly to deliver the project.

Citing examples of improved service delivery, Tunji-Ojo said officers at the ministry had adopted a new “private sector mindset” that prioritizes speed and efficiency.

He recounted how officials recently worked overnight to provide urgent approvals for a major Nigerian conglomerate, earning commendation from the Director General of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association NECA, Mr. Wale-Smatt Oyerinde.

Highlighting the scope of reforms, the minister disclosed that the ministry’s Citizenship and Business Department is now fully automated, enabling online applications for citizenship, business permits and marriage licenses without paperwork.

He said quota administration has also been digitized, while the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS now issues electronic CERPAC forms in place of manual documents.

According to him, the ministry has also built an 8.3-petabyte, Tier-4 solar-powered data centre to ensure government retains ownership of its data.

“Border management has been upgraded with advanced surveillance systems and the United Nations-mandated Advanced Passenger Information System, allowing Nigeria to profile travelers before arrival.

“Similarly, the Federal Fire Service has been automated to track response times with verifiable data.

“These reforms would not have been possible without the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has never turned down a memo on public service transformation. That is what strategic leadership looks like,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The minister added that INTERAS would allow him to operate a mobile office where no file stays overnight on his desk, thereby cutting delays in processing documents.

While acknowledging consultants for raising the ministry’s performance index from 62% to 85%, he stressed that the ultimate credit belonged to the directors and officers of the ministry.

“You are the true engine room of this ministry. Your commitment, sleepless nights, and professionalism have made today possible,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo assured that the automation drive had only just begun, vowing that all agencies under the ministry would eventually be integrated into INTERAS.

In her part, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the ministry for successfully going live on the Enterprise Content Management ECM platform and commissioning a new ICT room, urging other Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs to meet the December 31, 2025 deadline for a fully paperless civil service.

Walson-Jack described the milestone as proof that digital transformation within government is possible with “vision, teamwork, and commitment.”

“By steering the Ministry of Interior to become the 18th ministry to go live on the ECM platform, you have proven that with vision, teamwork and commitment, digital transformation is achievable. Eighteen done, twenty to go. The December 31 deadline for a paperless civil service is indeed feasible,” she said.

The civil service chief praised minister for what she called “reform-minded leadership,” citing his efforts in modernizing passport issuance, streamlining visa and residence permit processes, and strengthening border management systems.

“This action perfectly aligns with Pillar Five of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP-25), which prioritizes the digitalization of work processes and workflows,” she noted.

Beyond ECM, Walson-Jack emphasized the need for full integration of the Performance Management System PMS, noting that a complete digital government would only be achieved when both platforms are operational.