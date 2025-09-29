FG’s poised to reduce sugar importation — Agric Minister

…As Niger State secures 50,000 hectares for sugarcane production

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, weekend, reiterated the federal government’s resolve to reduce sugar importation by reviving the sugar value chain and attract serious investors.

Kyari stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Ltd, led by its Executive Chairman, Sammy Adigun, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the sugar value chain was very critical in raising the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the economy, based on the vast potential it had and the huge number of farmers in the value chain.

The minister assured that the ministry would not hesitate to partner with credible and serious investors to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production and reduce importation, in line with the National Sugar Master Plan, NSMP, that would lead to massive job creation.

He also said the ministry would work with the National Sugar Development Council, NSDC, along with critical stakeholders, to unlock the potential in the sugar value chain, while reaffirming the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration in the agricultural sector to achieve food and nutrition security for Nigerians

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Niger Foods Security, Sammy Adigun, said his company would cultivate 50,000 hectares of sugarcane, with an output of two million tonnes.

“Niger Foods plans to cultivate 50,000 hectares of sugarcane with a target output of two million tonnes, aligning with the federal government’s vision of reducing the nation’s dependence on sugar imports.

“Last year, the company successfully recorded 60,000 tonnes of sugarcane from just three hectares, a feat it believes can be expanded nationwide with adequate support.

“50,000 hectares of land have been secured in Niger State for sugarcane cultivation, which will require an estimated $3 billion investment in sugar plants.

“This initiative is expected to provide significant employment opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s agro-industrial value chain,” Adigun added.