FG vows to eliminate rabies by 2030

…rolls out nationwide vaccination for dogs, cats

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government, Thursday, vowed to eliminate rabies by 2030.

This was declared by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, at a joint ministerial press briefing to commemorate 2025 World Rabies Day, held at the headquarters of Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in Abuja.

Maiha noted that rabies remains one of the deadliest zoonotic diseases affecting Nigerians, however, assured that the Tinubu-led administration remains committed and determined to eradicate it with one health approach.

According to him, the Ministry has rolled out nationwide vaccination campaigns for dogs and cats, alongside intensified public sensitisation programmes, in addition to strengthening veterinary services, particularly in underserved communities.

Meanwhile, the World Rabies Day 2025 also brought together veterinary professionals, health experts, academia, and the media to raise awareness on the prevention of rabies and to highlight the government’s strategic plan for achieving a rabies-free Nigeria.

Also, in attendance was the representatives of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, and the Minister of Environment, Mr. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who delivered their remarks, pledging their Ministries’ full support for rabies elimination under the One Health platform.

He said: “Government alone cannot win this battle. It requires you, me, and our communities working hand in hand. Together, we can make Nigeria rabies-free.

“Our approach is deliberate: to ensure that no family suffers the needless pain of losing a loved one to rabies.”

He also affirmed that the importance of partnerships, saying rabies eradication is central to Nigeria’s livestock development agenda and food security goals.

He also expressed optimism that by 2030 Nigeria will achieve the global target of zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies, therefore , urged state governments, local councils, veterinary professionals, and community leaders to align with the national rabies elimination plan.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of he Ministry, Dr Chinyere Akujobi, represented by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Stephen Ohaeri, explained that while rabies is almost 100 per cent fatal once symptoms appear, it is also 100 per cent preventable through vaccination and responsible pet ownership.

Akujobi also disclosed that the Ministry is prioritising capacity building for veterinary officers, expanding diagnostic facilities, and ensuring that states have the technical support they need to respond to outbreaks.

“We will not relent until rabies is eliminated from our borders. The health of our animals is directly tied to the wellbeing of our people”, she added.