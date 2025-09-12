FG to de-carbonise Abuja airport soon — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

THE Federal government has revealed plans to commence the decarbonisation of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo said the challenges posed by climate change demanded decisive, concerted action by stakeholders to embrace decarbonisation. He suggested exploring group electrification of aprons and terminals, sustainable aviation fuel, SAF, corridors and waste-to-energy projects to reduce emission in airport operations.

The minister, who disclosed this at a stakeholders engagement on carbon emissions management at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, at the event organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Keyamo said:

“The global aviation community stands at a crossroads. On one hand, we are drivers of economic growth, connectivity, and national development.

‘’On the other, we are duty bound to address our environmental impact with utmost seriousness. The challenge of climate change is not a distant theoretical concern; it is a present and pressing reality that demands decisive, concerted action.

‘’For Nigeria, a nation poised for exponential growth in air travel and trade, embedding sustainability into the very core of our aviation infrastructure is not an option, it is an imperative for long term, resilient prosperity”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said climate change posed a threat to global aviation industry, with potential negative ripple effects on business and livelihoods, if not properly managed.

Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Human Resource and Administration, Dr. Luqman Eniola, said FAAN was committed to decarbonising its operations through implementation of strategic measures.

On the essence of the stakeholder engagement, she said: “This forum is expected to help FAAN understand emission management measures, so we can integrate them into our carbon management plan for the airport, where it is necessary.”

She hinted that the FAAN ACA Team and the Carbon Emission Reduction Committee, CERC, carried out mapping in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt, noting that electricity consumption accounted for about 90 per cent of the total emissions for Lagos airport from 2017 to 2023.

Kuku said implementation of emission reduction measures for the Lagos airport has commenced, adding that more actions would be considered in the reconstruction and expansion of the airport’s terminal buildings.

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is also important to us and this is why we are hosting this event today to ensure that we hear from you, and we will journey together.

‘’As they say, ‘never walk alone’! We want to walk with you, and we need you to walk with us in our determination of net-zero emissions target in our airport operations,’’ Kuku said.