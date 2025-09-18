FG tasked on mortgage fix to ease housing deficit

By Dickson Omobola

Chief Executive Officer of Archpoint Architecture and Construction Company, Mr Olatunji Dare, has urged Federal Government to adopt a workable mortgage system to address housing challenges across the country.

Dare argued that while Nigeria was not under-housed, affordability was the greatest barrier to home ownership.

The architect said this during the celebration of his birthday, which was marked with a special in-house lecture dedicated to promoting affordable housing solutions for low-income and indigent citizens.

According to him, if a functional mortgage system was adopted and implemented effectively, the country’s housing deficit would be significantly reduced.

He said: “As a country, our major issue is not the number of houses available but the ability of average citizens to afford them. If a workable mortgage system is put in place, many Nigerians who desire decent accommodation will have access to it, and the housing deficit will shrink.”

Highlighting his long-standing passion for housing advocacy, Dare revealed that his birthdays were often marked with a lecture, training, or symposium focused on making affordable housing a reality for average Nigerians.

This year’s event, he said, was a continuation of that tradition.

Speaking on behalf of the company’s management at the event, Archpoint’s Financial Director, Engr. Chris Anele-Eche, said: “Today, we also celebrate the birthday of our Chief Executive Officer, Dare, a leader whose journey reflects grace, resilience and an unyielding commitment to service.

“From humble beginnings at the helm of Archpoint, he has shown that challenges are stepping stones to greatness. Under his leadership, the organisation has grown remarkably, breaking boundaries and fostering a culture of innovation.

“His success is not measured only by milestones, but by the lives he has touched, the opportunities he has created, and the legacy he continues to build.”