FG reaffirms commitment to teachers’ welfare

…as Nigeria marks 2025 World Teachers’ Day

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has restated its commitment to improving the welfare, recognition, and professional development of teachers across Nigeria as the nation joins the global community to commemorate the 2025 World Teachers’ Day.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, gave the assurance on Monday during a symposium in Abuja ahead of the celebrations scheduled for Sunday, October 5.

This year’s event, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,” underscores the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility in strengthening education delivery.

World Teachers’ Day, proclaimed in 1994 by UNESCO in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Education International (EI), and UNICEF, is observed annually to honour teachers and recognise their central role in shaping societies.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Alausa described teachers as “the custodians of knowledge, the builders of character, and the architects of the nation’s future.” He emphasised that teachers remain the foundation of all professions and deserve improved welfare packages.

“Honestly, you have the most important and the best profession in the country. Who makes a doctor? Who makes an engineer? Who makes a professor? It is the teacher. That is why the government is working assiduously to come up with better packages for you. Light is at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The Minister further stressed the need for collaboration within the teaching profession, noting that students benefit most when teachers work together.

He assured that the government was determined to provide teachers with the recognition, training, and support they require to thrive.

“When you want the highest quality of education, you need a high-quality teacher. And when you want a high-quality teacher, you must give them the recognition, support, and training they need,” he added.

Commending teachers for their role in producing globally competitive graduates, Dr. Alausa said Nigerian students continue to excel worldwide because of their teachers’ sacrifices and dedication.

“Anywhere in the world, when they say a Nigerian student becomes a professional, they do so well. That’s the output of your work. We know we can’t pay you enough, but be proud of yourselves. On behalf of the President, I commend you for your sacrifices, your diligence, and your commitment to building our nation,” he said.