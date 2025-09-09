FG needs N3tr to complete NNPCL-funded road projects

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has said that the Federal Government now requires ₦3 trillion to complete ongoing road projects initially funded under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) tax credit scheme.

The NNPCL discontinued funding such projects, effective August 1, 2025.

However, President Bola Tinubu has since directed the ministry to explore alternative financing models to ensure no critical infrastructure project is abandoned.

Umahi also announced that going forward, road projects under N20billion will be handled by indigenous construction firms as part of the administration’s Nigeria first initiative.

The minister said this during an inspection visit to the ongoing dualization of the East-West Road in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Umahi stated that the Federal Ministry of Works has compiled all NNPCL inherited Tax Credit projects for strategic priority funding.

The most critical projects within the national economic corridor will receive precedence in the hierarchy of prioritization.

Umahi said, “We are inspecting projects of federal government in Rivers State, and this particular one is the dualization of Eleme Junction to Onne Port Junction by RCC.

“Recall that one carriageway was completed and commissioned, even though there are a few things we ordered afresh like the retaining wall and hanging drainage.

“For the second carriageway with some bridges and flyovers, work has started on it. Let me clarify that this is part of the NNPC Tax Credit, which has been halted in terms of funding by NNPC.

“But graciously, we have compiled all the NNPC inherited Tax Credit projects, and we presented as Ministry of Works to Mr. President. And Mr. President has graciously directed that none of such works should stop now.

“However, as Ministry, we are going to do prioritization of the projects and look at the most critical of these projects within the national economic corridor like this one. And we are going to put it forward for immediate funding because the President directed that none of such projects should stop now.”

Vanguard News