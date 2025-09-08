FG investigates high maternal, neonatal mortality in Abia

…Launches MAMII as state enforces ban on TBAs

By Steve Oko

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has commenced investigations into the high rate of maternal and neonatal mortality in three local government areas of Abia State.

The affected LGAs — Bende, Obingwa, and Ukwa East — are among 172 in Nigeria reported to account for over half of the country’s maternal and neonatal deaths.

Speaking in Umuahia during a five-day workshop and community visits, Team Lead from the Ministry, Ms. Tosin Ilesanmi, said the Federal Government had introduced the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) to curb the problem.

She called for collaboration from stakeholders, noting that findings so far point to delays in seeking and accessing care, preference for unskilled birth attendants, and other socio-economic challenges.

“We want to understand why some women still choose traditional birth attendants over renovated and functional primary health centres. This investigation will help us design solutions that truly address community needs,” she said.

The initiative, she added, would provide pregnant mothers who use PHCs with access to health insurance, delivery kits, ambulance services, and free micronutrients.

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, described maternal and newborn deaths as a major concern, noting that the government had renovated 200 PHCs across the state as part of its response.

“We are putting in place mechanisms that will help to reduce maternal mortality significantly. With MAMII, and with support from the Federal Government, we are confident progress will be made,” he said.

Stakeholders at the event, including religious and community leaders, urged pregnant women to use PHCs where skilled professionals are available, while also calling for improved ethical practices by health workers to encourage better utilization of facilities.

Highlights of the five-day programme included the inauguration of a state taskforce on MAMII, presentation of a 90-page action plan, unveiling of the MAMII kit, and health education sessions for pregnant women.

Several participants, including expectant mothers, expressed appreciation for the initiative and pledged to seek care at PHCs.