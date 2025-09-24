FG intensifies crackdown on fake certificates, issues nationwide enforcement deadline

Senator George Akume.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Government has intensified its crackdown on certificate racketeering and academic fraud, directing the nationwide enforcement of mandatory credential verification from October 6, 2025.

The directive, contained in a service-wide circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, mandates all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as public and private higher institutions, to implement structured academic credential checks under the National Policy for the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD).

Under the policy, all existing and intending staff must obtain clearance through the National Credential Verification Service (NCVS) before confirmation of appointments. Each clearance will carry a National Credential Number (NCN) and security codes, making every verified certificate, diploma, or award traceable and verifiable.

The circular stressed that this reform departs from past interventions by creating a system-wide quality assurance scheme independent of any single institution, in line with Section 10(1) of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act 1985.

The NCVS was formally launched in March 2025 by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, following Federal Executive Council approval. At the launch, Alausa described it as a decisive move to curb fake degrees, phoney honours, and diploma mill practices undermining Nigeria’s education integrity.

In an email statement, Ms. Haula Galadima, Executive Director of Communication and Cybersecurity for NERD, confirmed that all services under the programme are now operational. She urged MDAs, schools, and private sector employers to enrol their NERD Focal Persons and Records Officers via ned.gov.ng/onboarding.

“NERD is a federation initiative and the nation’s standard for higher education digitisation. It is designed to protect national security, safeguard education integrity, and enhance the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s academic system,” Galadima said.

She explained that NERD administers the National Student Number (NSN), National Credential Number (NCN), and National Document Number (NDN), ensuring every genuine certificate or award is digitally identifiable. This will feed into a National Database of Resource Persons, enabling instant verification of academic honours.

According to her, fake degrees thrive because verification is cumbersome and sometimes compromised. The new platform creates a federated one-stop digital system linking decentralised institutional databases while preserving their autonomy.

The NERD Governing Council, chaired by the Minister of Education, comprises key sector regulators and data privacy bodies, including the NUC, NBTE, NCCE, National Library, Committee of Vice Chancellors, Committee of Rectors, Committee of Provosts, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission.

Galadima emphasised that the reform is jointly owned by all tertiary institutions and regulatory organs, adding:

“By October 6, fake degrees and unearned honours will no longer slip through the cracks. Every credential presented in Nigeria must be verifiable at the click of a button.”