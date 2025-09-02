FG admits financial strain in Nigerian missions abroad, promises relief

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has admitted that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad are facing financial and operational challenges, ranging from unpaid staff salaries to mounting debts owed to landlords and service providers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Monday, acknowledged that the difficulties have hindered the smooth running of embassies and consulates in different countries.

The Ministry linked the current financial strain to Nigeria’s domestic economic realities, noting that missions are not immune from the challenges facing government institutions at home.

It assured that the welfare of staff abroad remains a top priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stressing that intervention measures are already in motion.

According to the statement: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to acknowledge the financial and operational constraints recently being experienced by several of our Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad. The Ministry is not unaware of the restrictions that financial limitations have placed on the smooth running of the Missions, including the inability to pay salaries of locally recruited staff, financial obligations to service providers, rent to landlords, and the foreign service allowance to home-based officers.

“The financial situation in our Missions stems from budgetary limitations over the years, resulting in shortfalls in allocations, which in turn have significantly impacted the optimal functioning of many of our Missions abroad, and the ability to deliver on their core diplomatic and consular mandates effectively.

“The government is taking decisive and concrete steps to address the issues of fund allocation to all its Missions abroad. One such remedial measure was the approval and release of special intervention funds to cushion the effects of the hardship faced by some of the Missions.”

On how the intervention funds are being used, the Ministry explained that a special committee had been set up to verify the debt profile of missions to ensure accountability.

The statement reads: “Based on responses from Missions and documentary evidence provided, more than 80 per cent of the available funds have been cleared for payments, with priority given to service providers, salaries of locally recruited staff and arrears of claims due to officers, respectively.”

The Ministry further revealed that it is working with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to refund shortfalls caused by foreign exchange differentials in the 2024 budget cycle.

It confirmed that the first tranche of refunds has been remitted to missions, while second semester allocations have also been approved.

“The Ministry is engaging with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria to facilitate the prompt release of Personnel and Overhead Cost Allocations to all Missions, starting this week, to clear outstanding allowances and further alleviate the financial situation of the Missions. With these efforts, Missions have begun to stabilise,” it added.

In addition, the Ministry disclosed that it is working on a long-term solution.

It reads: “The Ministry is also working diligently to develop a sustainable financial model for funding our missions abroad, which includes exploring innovative solutions and efficiency measures to ensure long-term operational stability. These efforts are integral to the broader public sector financial reforms being implemented by the Federal Government, aimed at enhancing fiscal governance and ensuring the effective allocation of resources.”

The statement also commended staff for their sacrifice.

It reads: “The Ministry recognises the resilience and dedication of its diplomatic staff who continue to discharge their duties with commendable patriotism under these difficult circumstances. We also thank the host governments, service providers and our international partners for their understanding and continued cooperation.”

Reaffirming government’s position, the Ministry concluded: “We are confident that the current challenges are temporary and will be overcome through the concerted efforts of this administration.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to robust and dynamic international diplomacy, as well as the unwavering protection and welfare of every Nigerian citizen worldwide.”

However, when Vanguard pressed to know the specific amount allocated to the missions, Mr. Ebienfa declined, insisting that it remained “a diplomatic secret.”