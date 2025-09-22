FESTAC residents renew protest over bad roads, demand urgent action

By Stanley Umejiaku

The clamour for urgent rehabilitation of Festac Town roads in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos has intensified, as residents decried the crippling effects of infrastructural decay on health, trade, security, and the cost of living.

To register their grievances, residents under the aegis of Take Back Festac staged a second advocacy walk at the weekend, drawing attention to what they described as the worsening condition of the estate that once stood as a model city and cultural showcase of Nigeria’s heritage.

They lamented that the bad roads had not only become a silent killer but also a major security threat.

The group’s Financial Secretary, Chief Chima Nwaeke, painted a grim picture of daily survival in the community.

“The condition of the road has deleted the word ‘swift’ from our community. Logistics has made things unbearable. The cost of surviving here is expensive now, based on transportation problems.

“Our cars are permanently at mechanic workshops. You cannot drive around Festac and not visit a mechanic,” he lamented, noting that the poor state of infrastructure was draining residents financially while discouraging investments in the area.

He added that the situation had also hampered security operations.

“There is no way policemen can respond swiftly to distress calls in this environment. Life is difficult for us. The roads have crippled everything: health, economy, and security,” Nwaeke stressed.

Explaining why residents returned to the streets after their initial walk two months ago, the Chairman of Take Back Festac said the renewed action was born out of both frustration and hope.

“The first walk gave birth to this. If it did not have impact, this wouldn’t have happened. We saw a response from the Lagos State Government through the local government chairman,” he said.

Similarly, the Coordinator of Take Back Festac-Amuwo, Mr. Valentine Uduebo, explained that the earlier protest in July had forced a response from authorities.

“On July 7, not less than 20 trucks of granite were moved to 2nd Avenue. That showed somebody was listening — the President, the Governor, even the local government.

Palliatives were introduced because of that first trek. Illegal structures are being removed, and the governor himself said other councils should emulate what our local chairman is doing.

This second walk is a reminder that we won’t stop; we will continue to agitate for the good condition of Festac Town,” Uduebo said.

He, however, clarified that the movement was not political.

“This is not for show. But we are back to remind government that Festac roads are not yet fixed, and we will continue until real work is done,” he added, urging the local government chairman, in partnership with the state governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritise Festac’s rehabilitation.

On her part, a medical practitioner, Dr. Dumebi Owa, warned that the impassable roads put critically ill patients and expectant mothers at grave risk.

“As a doctor, even a five to ten-minute delay means a lot to the life of a patient in emergency.

“For pregnant women, the bumpy rides can lead to complications, even miscarriages. This is unacceptable in a community like Festac,” she lamented.

She added that the ripple effect extended to food and transport costs, which have skyrocketed because of logistical challenges, making Festac increasingly difficult to live in.