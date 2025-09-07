Fedmas Studio’s “NINI” to hit cinemas in October

The CEO of Fedmas Studio, Dr Sam Idiagbonya, flanked on the left and right by Keppy Ekpeyong and Francis Duru while addressing the Press.

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fedmas Studio is set to release NINI, a cinematic masterpiece that tells a compelling story of betrayal and triumph. The film opens nationwide in cinemas on October 3, 2025, with distribution by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, and will premiere on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Silverbird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

Written, directed, and produced by Sam Idiagbonya, NINI delivers an electrifying mix of action, intrigue, betrayal, and pain.

The movie unfolds in a community where love and deception walk hand in hand. It follows the journey of a young woman whose life is redirected by choices she did not make. “When an unexpected event punctuates an unfolding nuptial bliss, an innocent young lady faces her mother’s sanctimonious belief with a scheme that leads to unforeseen lessons,” the plot teases.

NINI features an impressive lineup of Nollywood veterans and rising stars, including Keppy Ekpeyong, Antar Laniyan, Yemi Blaq, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Chimezie Imo, Francis Duru, Damilola Ogunsi, Chinyere Wilfred, Mariah Ugbashi, Tony Goodman, Sydney Diala, Patricia Charles, and Maryann Apollo. With this star power, the film promises to deliver both memorable performances and an immersive cinematic experience.

Renowned for telling realistic stories with profound lessons, Dr. Sam Idiagbonya works with a forward-thinking crew to bring NINI to life. For Fedmas Studio, the production embodies its creative philosophy—anchored in excellence, team spirit, and uniqueness—while staying true to its mission of informing, inspiring, and entertaining.