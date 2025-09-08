Federal, Delta govts sign MoU on takeover of Otor-Udu General Hospital

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government and the Delta State Government on Monday formalized a historic agreement for the transformation of the General Hospital, Otor-Udu, into a Federal Medical Centre, FMC.

The Memorandum of Understanding,MoU, signed at a ceremony in Abuja, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to expand access to quality healthcare across the country.

Representing Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Secretary to the State Government,SSG, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said the development reflects the governor’s unwavering commitment to reposition healthcare delivery in the state.

According to him, the decision aligns with the administration’s broader agenda of complementing massive road infrastructure projects with equally robust investments in human capital and social services.

Dr. Emu highlighted that Delta State has steadily built a strong healthcare system that now boasts 65 general hospitals, 441 primary health centres, and three tertiary institutions currently under construction.

He noted that the state had also taken the bold step of acquiring three cutting-edge, helium-free MRI machines and CT scanners ,a first in Nigeria’s public health system ,to reduce dependence on private providers.

“The Delta State Contributory Health Scheme today has over two million registered enrollees, including 10,000 widows,” Emu said. “This MoU is not just about handing over a hospital; it is about deepening access, improving outcomes, and ensuring that our people have facilities that meet international standards.”

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, assured that the hospital would be properly upgraded and efficiently managed to serve as a centre of excellence.

He acknowledged the growing demand across the country for federal hospitals but stressed that the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility. “Partnerships like this are the way forward. Delta State has shown readiness, and with this collaboration, Otor-Udu FMC will soon emerge as one of the finest medical centres in Nigeria,” Salako declared.

The minister commended Governor Oborevwori’s vision and investments in healthcare infrastructure, noting that Delta State was setting the pace in deploying modern diagnostic tools like helium-free MRI machines. He added that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had placed healthcare at the forefront of its development agenda, with a focus on rapidly expanding specialized facilities nationwide.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Kachollom Daju, emphasized that the essence of the new FMC is to provide specialized, accessible, and affordable medical services to the people of Delta State and neighbouring communities.

“The purpose of this FMC is to bring quality healthcare closer to our people, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized treatment. With this MoU, we are not just expanding infrastructure, we are improving health indicators and building a healthier Nigeria,” she said.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN; Prof. Kingsley Akaba, Medical Director of FMC Ovwian; Dr. Omo Ekene, Medical Director of FMC Asaba; Mr. Friday Adugbo, Director of Administration; Sir Cosmas Oghenero Onyenaju, FCA, Director of Finance and Accounts; and Dr. Kareem Akeem, Head of Procurement, among others.

The establishment of the FMC Otor-Udu is expected to ease the burden on existing medical centres in the region, attract top medical professionals, and serve as a catalyst for research and training in the South-South zone.

With the signing of the MoU, both the Federal and Delta State governments reaffirmed their shared resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system, promising that the new FMC will stand as a model of excellence in service,technology, and accessibility.

