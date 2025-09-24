FDI: JAC urges FG to sign auto policy into law

From left: Jerry Zhou, Sales Director, Middle East and Africa Market, JAC Motors, Saheed Shittu, Finance Director, Lanre Shittu Motors, Oscar Yu, General Manager JAC International, Taiwo Shittu, MD, Lanre Shittu Motors and Bruce Zhao, Sale Manager Southwest Africa Region, JAC Motors during the visit of JAC team’s visit to Lanre Shittu Motors JAC assembly plant in Lagos recently.

•Commends LSM partnership

By Theodore Opara

Leading Chinese truck manufacturer, JAC Motors, has urged the Federal Government to fast-track the signing of Nigeria’s automotive policy into law, describing it as a critical move that will unlock foreign investments, deepen local assembly operations and reduce reliance on imported used vehicles.

The call was made by Mr. Oscar Yu, General Manager JAC Motors during a strategic visit to Lanre Shittu Motors’ JAC truck assembly plant located along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos.

Describing Lanre Shittu Motors as a great partner, Yu praised the company’s efforts in assembling JAC trucks locally, even amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He stressed that a properly legislated automotive policy would attract more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) into the country, enabling the production of affordable, brand-new trucks with better return on investment for buyers.

“We are ready to work closely with the Nigerian government to grow the automotive sector. Signing the policy into law will help stabilize investors confidence and encourage more local assembly,” Yu said.

He also highlighted the potential of Nigeria’s vast market of over 200 million people, noting that with the right policy environment, JAC could help bridge the gap between the dominance of used vehicles and the availability of affordable, high-quality new trucks.

Yu noted that continued importation of used vehicles hurts the economy by limiting job creation and undermining local production capacity. “Nigeria is a huge market with great potential. With local technical talent and a supportive government policy, the country can become a hub for truck manufacturing in West Africa,” he added.

On the partnership with Lanre Shittu Motors, Yu expressed satisfaction with the progress so far, pledging continued support in areas such as technical training, spare parts supply and after-sales service.

“We take care of our partners, customers, and staff. Our products are of high quality, and we believe that’s our biggest selling point. We’re happy with what LSM has done and are fully committed to growing this partnership,” he affirmed.

LSM recently commenced delivery of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered JAC trucks equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) among others for maximum safety features.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Mr. Taiwo Shittu, described JAC as an exceptional partner.

“JAC is the most supportive company we’ve worked with. They are sincere, respectful, and always deliver on their promises. They value our culture and treat us as true partners,” he said.

Executive Director of Finance at LSM, Saheed Shittu, called the visit by JAC’s top management “historic” and strategic, noting that it would further cement the relationship between both companies.

Lanre Shittu Motors assembles JAC heavy duty and medium duty trucks in Nigeria and has consistently won awards for its quality by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards.

“We remain committed to providing customers with reliable automotive products, backed by strong after-sales service and genuine parts. This partnership is helping us achieve that,” Saheed said.