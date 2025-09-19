FCTA resident doctors call off strike

The Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) has suspended its indefinite strike following recent interventions by relevant government authorities and stakeholders.

Dr George Ebong, President of ARD-FCTA, announced the suspension of the strike during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

According to him, all members are expected to resume full duties by 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, marking an end to the week-long industrial action.

Ebong explained that the suspension followed the intervention of the Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, and out of respect for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

He noted, however, that none of the doctors’ demands had been met as of the time of reporting, though assurances were given during the Senate’s intervention.

“The Senate intervened.

“Though our demands are still unmet, they promised to speak with the minister.

“We suspended action hoping the minister will listen,” he said.

NAN reports that ARD-FCTA doctors embarked on the indefinite strike on Monday, Sept. 15, citing poor remuneration, unsafe working conditions, and long-standing unresolved issues.