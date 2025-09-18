FCT police boss meets with Miyetti Allah, moves to end cattle roaming

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In a bid to bring an end to the troubling incidents of herdsmen taking their cattle around the federal capital city centre and sometimes disrupting traffic, the FCT Police Commissioner of Police, CP Saka Adewale, has held a meeting with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

Spokesman of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known on Thursday, saying the CP used the opportunity to caution against the trend.

She said, “On 17th September 2025, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Ajao Adewale held a meeting with leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association at the Command Headquarters, in Garki II, Abuja.

“The session brought together representatives of the three major groups under the association: Miyetti Allah MACBAN, Miyetti Allah Kautahuri, and Miyetti Allah Falako Yesu-Yesu, to deliberate on ending communal clashes and addressing the challenge of cattle roaming within the city centre.”

Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner of Police expressed concern over the frequent involvement of their members in communal conflicts.

He emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for the rights of all citizens, while firmly warning against the practice of cattle roaming within the FCT city centre.

Responding, the leaders of Miyetti Allah commended the initiative, describing it as the first interactive session with an FCT Commissioner of Police.

They assured the commissioner of police that the agreements arrived at during the meeting will be implemented and feedback provided to him within the next week.

“The FCT Police Command reassures residents that it will monitor compliance with the agreements, engage relevant stakeholders on grazing land issues, and strengthen community policing strategies to prevent future conflicts,” the statement said.