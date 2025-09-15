FCT minister warns pilgrims against absconding

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure,

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has cautioned Christian pilgrims travelling to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan to uphold national values.She also warned them to avoid any act of absconding, stressing the importance of representing Nigeria with dignity.

Speaking during a pre-departure orientation in Abuja for more than 142 intending pilgrims, Mahmoud urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and maintain personal and national dignity while in the Holy Land.

“Stringent measures have been instituted to prevent abscondment and any act capable of bringing disrepute to the country,” she said.

She also called on the pilgrims to pray for President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda team, urging them to support the government’s efforts to improve national governance and unity.

“For those contemplating absconding or engaging in activities harmful to our country’s image, I advise you to reconsider.

“The Federal Government has put proactive measures in place to counter such efforts,” Mahmoud warned.

The Acting Director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gloria Dandam, reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance for abscondment.

She stated that guarantors of pilgrims who failed to return would be held legally accountable.

“We don’t anticipate any abscondment, but if it happens, the guarantors will be arrested and prosecuted.

“They signed legal documents and will be held responsible,” she said.

Dandam also noted that the FCT had maintained an excellent record in recent years, with no cases of pilgrims failing to return.