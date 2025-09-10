FCCPC warns against forced fruit ripening, adulterated foods

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has expressed concern over rising cases of food adulteration in Nigeria, warning against the dangers of forced fruit ripening with calcium carbide, contaminated meat, adulterated palm oil, and unsafe grains.

The warning was issued during a one-day sensitization campaign on food quality standards, safety, regulation, and fair business practices held on Wednesday at Toscana Hotel, Independent Layout, Enugu.

Delivering the keynote address, FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Olatunji Bello—represented by the Director of Quality Assurance and Development, Dr. Nkechi Mba—said the Commission is deeply concerned about unsafe food practices.

“Food is not merely a commodity; it is a fundamental human right,” Bello said. “Unsafe food not only endangers lives but undermines trust in markets, disrupts trade, and damages the reputation of businesses. Any operator who places profit over public safety will face the full wrath of the law.”

He listed some of the harmful practices in the food chain, including the use of calcium carbide for ripening, toxic additives such as bromate and Sudan red colorant, and poor hygiene from farms to markets. According to him, these expose consumers to serious health risks and weaken Nigeria’s agricultural competitiveness.

Bello noted that the FCCPC is working with NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and state authorities to enforce food safety laws through surveillance, education, sanctions, and prosecutions.

Earlier, FCCPC’s Director of Consumer and Business Education, Mr. Yahaya Garba Kudan, said the Commission was committed to empowering consumers with knowledge to make safe food choices.

“Our goal is to equip you with the tools needed to identify adulterated food, understand the dangers of forced ripening, and know the avenues available for seeking redress,” Kudan said.

Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Patrick Ubru, described food contamination as a major threat to public health and national development.

“Health is wealth, and what you eat determines your productivity. Preventing food contamination requires joint responsibility—not only from government but from every farmer, vendor, and consumer,” Ubru said, stressing the need for proper hygiene, safe storage, and best agricultural practices.

Also speaking, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Shola Adeyeye—represented by the Director of Chemical Education and Research, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola—condemned the use of calcium carbide for fruit ripening, describing it as a serious health hazard.

“The challenge of falsely ripening fruit is a very serious one in our country. Calcium carbide produces acetylene gas, which is poisonous and hazardous. It only mimics natural ripening agents, making fruit appear yellow on the outside without proper maturity. Anyone who eats such fruit risks severe health complications,” she warned.

The campaign brought together regulators, industry players, consumer groups, civil society organizations, and market unions, who pledged to collaborate in promoting safer food systems in Nigeria.