Family of five-year-old girl petitions IGP over handling of abduction case in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The family of five-year-old Ifeoma Jesinta, abducted in Akure, Ondo State, and later found in Asaba, Delta State, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the handling of the case by the Ondo State Police Command.

The family, through their lawyer Tope Temokun, alleged in the petition that there were irregularities in the investigation process. They claimed that instead of receiving protection, the parents of the victim were detained during the course of the investigation.

Ifeoma was abducted a few months ago in Akure and reportedly trafficked through Onitsha before being found in Asaba, Delta State. She was rescued by detectives and reunited with her family after suspects were arrested.

According to the family, suspects arrested in Asaba and Onitsha allegedly confessed to their roles in the case, providing leads on the chain of trafficking. The petition urged the IGP to ensure that all those linked to the case are investigated and prosecuted.

The lawyer further called for the release of the parents of the victim from detention, stressing the need for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Responding, the Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed that the case was reported by the child’s stepfather and that detectives rescued her in Asaba after tracking suspects.

Olayinka said a 30-year-old suspect, Amaka Chukwuemeka, was arrested in connection with the case and had confessed to buying the child, allegedly as part of a wider network issuing forged adoption papers.

He assured that investigations are ongoing, adding that Ondo State will not be a safe haven for child traffickers.

Meanwhile, the petition has also been forwarded to the Police Service Commission, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), with calls for oversight to ensure justice for the victim and her family.