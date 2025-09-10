Fafunwa Educational Foundation holds annual lecture, awards

The Fafunwa Educational Foundation, FEF, a non- governmental, non-political educational development organisation, is set to hold its 23rd Annual Lecture and the 18th Annual Post- Doctoral Awards in Education on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

FEF was founded in 1995 by the Late Emeritus Professor Aliu Babatunde Fafunwa, a former Minister of Education and Youth Development to propagate his educational vision and ideals, provide fresh insight on how to improve education and use education as a tool for re- ordering and re-building the individuals and the society.

This year’s event will have Dr.Olusoji Adewumi, a lecturer at the University of Lagos as the Guest Speaker.

He will be speaking on the theme: “Re- inventing Teacher Education for Culturally Rooted and AI-Enhanced Pedagogy in Nigeria.”

The programme will be chaired by the former Minister of Science, Technology and Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, and the Special Guest of Honour is the Commissioner for the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Lagos State, Tolani Sule, while Mrs Doris Fafunwa is the Mother of the Day.

Since its establishment, the Foundation has organised over 21 lectures and conferences and have published over 15 publications including three editions of the Fafunwa Journal of Contemporary Education (FAJOCE) published in collaboration with the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos.