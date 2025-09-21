Explosion at DICON leaves one dead

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Ordnance Factory in Kaduna on Saturday claimed the life of one staff member while others sustained injuries, the management of the corporation has confirmed.

The incident, which occurred around 10 am at the factory’s disposal pit, was said to have happened during the destruction of expired explosives and raw materials for arms production.

DICON explained that the items—comprising Ammonium Nitrate, primer caps, propellants and other expired materials—had long exceeded their lifespan and were being safely disposed of.

According to the corporation, the exercise had been ongoing since July 2025, with most of the volatile substances already destroyed before the unfortunate accident.

“The injured DICON staff are currently receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while the body of the deceased personnel has been deposited at the mortuary,” DICON’s spokesperson, Maria Sambo, said in a statement.

She assured residents of the surrounding Kurmin Gwari community that the situation was under control, stressing that there was no cause for panic as remaining hazardous materials had been secured.

“DICON, as a responsible professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level. The neighbouring community is assured that they can go about their normal business,” the statement added.

The corporation further disclosed that a Board of Inquiry has been set up to ascertain the immediate cause of the incident.