Executive presence: Pulling it all together, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Over the past few weeks, we have examined the dimensions of executive presence. If you recall, we described executive presence as the often-intangible quality that separates leaders who merely occupy positions from those who inspire confidence and command respect.

We began with vocal authority and physical comportment, exploring how your voice and body language create immediate impressions of confidence and steadiness. We then considered communication and emotional intelligence and highlighted how clarity, empathy, and listening build influence. Finally, we examined appearance and professional image. This showed how your outward presentation reinforces your credibility.

Each of these elements matters on its own. But true executive presence emerges not from isolated skills but from integration. Presence is the art of alignment. Whenever your voice, body, words, emotions, and appearance work in harmony to project the same message, you are saying thus: I am a leader you can trust.

Executive Presence Isn’t Just About Performance but Authenticity

One of the biggest misconceptions about executive presence is that it is about “acting” the part. Many people assume they need to adopt a persona that feels unnatural or scripted. But audiences are quick to sense inauthenticity. Executives who try too hard to impress often end up creating distance rather than connection. Who’s to blame?

Executive presence, instead, begins with authenticity. The goal is not to mimic someone else’s style but to refine your own so that it consistently communicates credibility. A leader who is quiet by nature, for instance, does not need to become flamboyant. Neither do they have to be instantly gregarious. Rather, they can learn to use deliberate pauses, measured gestures, and thoughtful eye contact to project calm authority.

The Circle of Trust and Influence You Need to Have

Think back to the three pillars we explored:

(1) Your voice and body language set the tone before you speak a word. (2) Your communication and emotional intelligence sustain trust through clarity and connection. (3) Your appearance and professional image frame how seriously others take you.

Together, these form a circle of trust and influence. If one area is weak, the circle falters. An executive with sharp communication skills but poor physical comportment may still come across as unconvincing. Conversely, a polished image without emotional intelligence can feel hollow. Presence is strongest when the circle is complete.

How Can You Pull It All Together as a Leader?

Here are a few strategies:

1. Start With Self-Awareness

Record yourself delivering a presentation. Watch not only what you say but how you look and sound while saying it. You may be surprised by what you notice about your tone, posture, or expressions.

2. Practice Consistency Across Settings

Your presence should not change drastically between the boardroom, a client lunch, and a town hall with employees. Adjust formality, but ensure your voice, comportment, and image remain consistently credible.

3. Align Verbal and Non-Verbal Cues

If your words say, “I’m confident in this strategy,” but your voice is shaky or your body is closed off, the message is lost. Strive for alignment between intention and expression.

4. Cultivate Calm in High-Pressure Moments

Leaders are often most observed when stakes are high. Breathing deeply before responding, maintaining composure, and speaking with steadiness signal maturity and strength.

5. Evolve With Feedback

Presence is not fixed. Trusted colleagues, coaches, and even employees can provide valuable observations that help you refine your impact. Do not hold back from seeking feedback.

Presence Can Create Lasting Impact

Executive presence is about substance amplified by delivery, not just by what appears to the eyes. It is the bridge between competence and influence. A brilliant strategist who cannot project confidence may be overlooked; a charismatic speaker with no depth may eventually lose credibility. But when presence supports competence, leaders not only gain trust but sustain it.

As I reflect on this series, I return to where we began: the power of the voice and the body. Those first impressions set the stage, but they must be reinforced by communication, empathy, and appearance. In the end, presence is a total package. It is one that communicates leadership in every encounter.

A Call to Leaders

Corporate executives reading this may wonder: Is executive presence a gift or a skill? The answer is both. Some leaders seem naturally magnetic, but every leader can sharpen their presence. The key is intentional practice.

As you step into your next meeting, presentation, or negotiation, remember this: people are not just listening to your words; they are reading your presence. Does your voice command attention? Does your body project composure? Do your words connect with empathy? Does your appearance reflect credibility?

If your answer is yes, you are not just speaking—you are leading. And that is the essence of executive presence.

This concludes my three-part series on executive presence. I trust the insights have sharpened your awareness of how presence shapes leadership impact. In the weeks ahead, this column will continue exploring practical strategies for speaking and writing with excellence in the corporate world and beyond. I look forward to sharing more with you.

*Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]