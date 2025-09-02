Ex-IGP Ehindero mourns Arase, describes him as unique, de-tribalized officer

Arase

…Says he had reputation for excellence and fair-mindedness

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero (Rtd), has mourned the late Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, former Inspector-General of Police and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), who passed away on Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a personally signed statement, Ehindero described Arase as an outstanding and fine officer with unique qualities, noting that his death was a huge loss to Nigeria.

He recalled that Arase served as his Principal Staff Officer (PSO) between 2005 and 2007 and was retained in the same role by three successive Inspectors-General — Tafa Balogun, himself, and part of Mike Okiro’s tenure — due to his exceptional performance.

“There are Principal Staff Officers and there are PSOs. Solomon Ehigiator was a unique PSO. He was so outstanding that, unlike the norm, he served across successive tenures,” Ehindero said.

The retired police chief praised Arase’s humility, loyalty, endurance, courage, and strong convictions, describing him as an impartial arbiter with a reputation for excellence and fairness in policing.

He added that Arase’s contributions to law enforcement were also evident in his numerous publications on policing, which he described as enduring legacies.

Ehindero further highlighted Arase’s large-heartedness, generosity, and mentorship of younger officers, noting his establishment of the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation as a testament to his compassion.

“Late Arase was a remarkable officer from Owan West, Edo State, who, through his own energy and efforts, rose to become the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police. He was a de-tribalized policeman and a symbol of integrity, hard work, and honesty,” he stated.

Consoling the family, Ehindero prayed for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, while affirming that Arase lived a fulfilled life.

“Solomon’s death reminds us of the brevity of life. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith,” he added.