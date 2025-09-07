Estate firm celebrates first anniversary

SMAT Concept Properties, a prominent real estate firm in the South-South region recently celebrated her one-year anniversary in the real estate industry.

Founders Mr. Elijah Omoghene Otojanewhe and Mrs. Angelica Ifeoma Omoghene view this milestone as a chance to reflect on their efforts to transform the real estate industry.

SMAT Concept Properties’ in a press statement stated that the company’s ongoing vision is to deliver beauty and excellence to home seekers with a mission is to identify authentic properties and develop them into thriving, beautiful communities.

SMAT Concept Properties celebrated its one-year anniversary with a conference themed “Scaling Upward in the Real Estate Market” in Warri, Delta State.

The event, held at the KFT Event Centre, featured notable speakers, including Pastor Emmanuel Omiawele and Evangelist Esther Gracehill, as well as a praise section to express gratitude for the company’s progress.

According to industry stakeholders, SMAT Properties, founded by Mr. Elijah Omoghene Otojanewhe and Mrs. Angelica Ifeoma Omoghene, has made significant strides in the real estate sector since its inception innovatively empowering stakeholders and redefining the real estate industry.

SMAT Properties has in the last one year redefined the real estate industry by providing an enabling environment and enriching stakeholders, making it profitable and sustainable for practitioners.

By emphasizing business and partnership, SMAT Properties is setting new standards in the sector.

Similarly ,through organized seminars and feedback sessions, the company has innovatively empowered key industry players. They’ve also recognized the importance of couples working together effectively in business, not just in home life.

In just one year, we’ve successfully developed six estates, providing documentation and allocations to subscribers. We see this as just the beginning, believing there’s immense potential in Delta State’s real estate sector, and we’re thrilled to be contributing to its growth.