Enduring Peace: Troops raid illegal arms factory, arrest weapon fabricator in Plateau

Recover Assorted Weapons, Ammunition in Barkin Ladi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace have uncovered and raided an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, carried out on September 17, 2025, led to the arrest of a suspected weapon fabricator.

According to Major Samson Zaikhom, spokesperson for the Division, the raid was part of ongoing efforts to mop up illicit arms and ammunition within the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

“During the intelligence-based operation, troops arrested a weapon fabricator, while others fled the factory before troops arrived. A thorough search of the site led to the recovery of 12 assorted fabricated weapons, one fabricated pistol, 19 rounds of PKT ammunition, 12 cartridges, 10 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), one round of QJC ammunition, and one smoke grenade,” Zaikhom said.

Other items recovered include two fragmental jackets, a Motorola handheld radio, a jackknife, and a bucket containing assorted medicines.

Zaikhom confirmed that the arrested suspect and all recovered items are in custody for further investigation, while efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

The 3 Division/JTF Operation Enduring Peace called on the public to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies, stressing that such cooperation is critical to eradicating illicit arms and denying criminal elements freedom of action within the region.