Empowering youths with skills helps create employment – Delta gov’s aide, Sharta

The Hon. Benjamin Sharta Foundation has successfully concluded its one-month free skill acquisition programme at Ovwian Grammar School in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State. The closing ceremony, held on September 4, drew dignitaries, traditional rulers, and political leaders from across the state.

Over 1500 students across Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu LGA benefited from the initiative for one month while over 300 most qualified participants benefited from the Starter packs, receiving empowerment tools including modern ovens, sewing machines, hair dryers, barbing equipment, computers, complete makeup kits, as well as cash gifts ranging from ₦50,000 upwards.

The programme trained participants in a wide range of vocational and technical skills such as catering and confectionery, baking and decoration, barbering, soap and cream production, computer operation, graphic design, solar installation, fashion design, shoe making, phone repairs, makeup, and gele tying.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Benjamin Sharta (DJ Ben) who is Executive Assistant to Delta State governor on Community Development said the initiative was born out of his passion to see young people rise above unemployment and dependency.

“We cannot all wait for government jobs. By empowering our youths with practical skills and the tools to work, we are giving them the power to create opportunities, feed their families, and contribute meaningfully to society. This is just the beginning,” he said.

The event was graced by the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM Engr. Mike Ogheneove Orugbo, Okporua I, who served as the royal father of the day, Chairman of the day, John Oguma ably represented by High Chief Sorhue, alongside other dignitaries including Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Onoriode Agofure; Udu Local Government Chairman, Olorogun Oyibode Vincent; Ughelli North Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo; and representatives from Ughelli South Local Government.

Also in attendance were Hon. Karo Goru of DESOPADEC, Chairman of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Hon. Chief Henry Sakpra, ED of Delta State Internal Revenue Board, Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe, Hon. Chief Jite Brown, and Gen. Emmanuel Aggi, Executive Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor.

Leaders of Udu unions, APC executives, ward chairmen, business leaders, and community representatives also witnessed the event, which was described as a landmark effort to empower youths and promote self-reliance across the state.