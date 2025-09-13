Emergency responders rescue 4 from Lagos building collapse

Emergency responders have rescued four men from a three-storey building that collapsed while under construction on Friday night in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos.

Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (Lagos Operations Office), Mrs Ibitayo Adenike, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Adenike said that the building collapsed on Friday night at about 8.30 p.m. at No 333 Borno st, Alagomeji, Yaba, trapping several persons.

“Four men have been rescued and taken to the hospital,” Adenike said.

She added that the number of people still trapped under the rubble could not be determined until the building was completely brought down to ground level.

She added that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

According to her, emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, among others