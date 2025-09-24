Email Writing Made Simple for Students and Professionals, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Regarding communication, the world has changed greatly, hasn’t it? The email remains one of the most widely used tools for communication. Despite the rise of instant messaging apps and social media platforms, email continues to be the professional standard in academic, workplace, and even personal contexts. Yet, many people still struggle to write effective emails — the kind that are not only read but also acted upon.

Whether you are a first-year student reaching out to a lecturer for the first time, a young professional trying to make a good impression, or an executive maintaining delicate relationships with clients and colleagues, mastering the art of email writing is indispensable. In this article, I explore the principles of effective email writing, common pitfalls to avoid, and practical tips that can help you write with clarity, courtesy, and confidence.

Why Does the Email Still Matter?

One might ask: why spend time polishing email writing when apps like WhatsApp or Slack seem quicker? The answer lies in formality, documentation, reach, and audience.

Emails provide a written record that can be referred back to, making them ideal for academic and business communication. They also allow you to communicate across time zones, institutions, and cultures in a way that is both professional and flexible. For many employers, how you write an email is as important as what you write. This is because it reflects your level of education, your respect for the recipient, and your ability to communicate effectively.

What’s an Acceptable Anatomy of a Good Email

A well-written email is not simply words on a screen. It has structure. Think of it as a short essay, with an introduction, body, and conclusion. Each part plays a role in ensuring that your message is clear and well-received. Here’s what I mean:

1. Subject Line

This is the first thing your recipient sees. A vague subject line like ‘Hello’ or ‘Request’ may be ignored. Instead, be specific: ‘Request for Appointment on Tuesday, or ‘Follow-up on Internship Application’. A good subject line is not only concise and informative but also directly tied to your purpose.

2. Greeting

Always begin with a courteous salutation. For formal emails, use ‘Dear Dr. Oji’ or ‘Dear Professor Osisanwo’. In less formal contexts, ‘Hello Ms. Zanu’ works. Avoid casual openers like ‘Hi there’ unless you already have an established rapport.

3. Opening Line

Start with context before diving into your request. A polite opener such as ‘I hope this message finds you well’ or ‘I am writing to follow up on our conversation last week’ sets the tone.

4. Body

Keep your message clear and concise. State your purpose early, provide any necessary details, and avoid long-winded explanations. Paragraphs should be short — ideally not more than four or five sentences each.

5. Closing

End with a courteous closing that signals what you expect next: ‘I look forward to your response’, or ‘Thank you for considering my request’. Always include a sign-off such as ‘Sincerely’, ‘Best regards’, or ‘Yours faithfully’, followed by your full name.

6. Signature

A professional email signature should contain your name, title, and contact information. For students, including your programme and university is often helpful.

Look out for Common Mistakes

Many emails fail not because the sender lacks good intentions, but because of avoidable missteps. Here are some to watch out for:

1. Overly Casual Tone: Writing an email as if it were a text message can backfire. Avoid abbreviations like ‘u’ for ‘you’ or emojis in formal contexts.

2. Lack of Clarity: If the recipient cannot tell what you want, your email is ineffective. Be direct and specific.

3. Poor Grammar and Spelling: Typos suggest carelessness. Always proofread before hitting send.

4. No Subject Line: An email without a subject is like a letter without an address. It risks being ignored or lost.

5. Long Blocks of Text: Dense paragraphs overwhelm the reader. Break your content into manageable sections.

Practical Tips for Writing Better Emails

1. Know Your Audience

Tailor your email to the recipient. A lecturer may prefer a formal tone, while a colleague you work closely with may appreciate a lighter touch.

2. Be Concise but Complete

Respect people’s time by getting to the point. But don’t leave out essential details that would force them to write back with clarifying questions.

3. Use Professional Formatting

Left-align your text, use a readable font, and avoid using ALL CAPS, which can feel like shouting.

4. Proofread Before Sending

Even a quick scan can save you from embarrassing errors. Reading your email aloud is often a useful way to catch mistakes.

5. Reply Promptly

A delayed response can create frustration or suggest disinterest. Aim to respond within 24–48 hours, even if it’s just to acknowledge receipt.

6. CC and BCC Wisely

Copying too many people can clutter inboxes, while failing to copy the right people may leave them uninformed. Use CC (carbon copy) and BCC (blind carbon copy) thoughtfully.

Email Writing in Academic and Workplace Settings

In academia, email is often the main channel for communicating with lecturers, supervisors, and administrators. A poorly written message can harm your credibility, while a clear and respectful one can build goodwill. In professional settings, email is central to networking, client relations, and project management. A well-crafted email can open doors to mentorship, to collaborations, and even to career opportunities. Executives are bombarded with dozens if not hundreds of emails daily. A clear subject line and concise message increase the chances that your email will be read and acted upon.

So …

At its heart, email writing is about respect: respect for the recipient’s time, attention, and perspective. A well-crafted email shows that you value the other person enough to communicate with care. I cannot emphasize this enough.

Considering the digitised nature of our world where first impressions often happen online, learning to write effective emails is not optional — it is essential. From students taking their first steps into academic life to seasoned professionals managing diverse workplace scenarios, everyone benefits from mastering this timeless skill.

The next time you draft an email keep in mind that being clear denotes you are courteous. Write to be read and to be understood.

*Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]