Elumelu condoled over Afriland towers fire

By Nnasom David

The African Continental Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Yahya Muhammad Guregi, has extended condolences to Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Afriland Properties Plc, following the fire incident at Afriland Towers in Lagos that claimed the lives of several staff members.

In a statement issued from Kigali, Rwanda, Governor Guregi described the tragedy as a painful loss not only to the Afriland family but also to the wider African community. He said the deceased were hardworking individuals who had contributed meaningfully to their communities, noting that their dedication would not be forgotten.

Governor Guregi also stressed the need for improved safety measures in high-rise buildings. He called for a reassessment of fire safety protocols and rigorous training for workers in emergency response procedures to prevent future tragedies.

While commending Mr. Elumelu and Afriland Properties for their resilience, he expressed confidence that the company’s leadership would steer it through the difficult period.

The Governor further urged stakeholders in the real estate and property development sectors to prioritise fire safety education and proactive safety measures, insisting that transforming grief into action was the best way to honour those who lost their lives.