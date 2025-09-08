Ekiti Govt considers 65-year retirement age for teachers, assures improved benefits

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has assured teachers in the state of improved welfare packages, including consideration of a 65-year retirement age, an upward review of science teachers’ allowances, and plans to defray outstanding gratuities before the end of his first tenure.

The governor gave the assurance on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti while hosting the new leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ekiti State Chapter, led by Chairman Comrade Lawrence Egbeyemi, alongside the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kolapo Olusola.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji hailed teachers for their contributions to the state’s human capital development agenda, stressing that their well-being has a direct impact on the quality of education for students.

“The era of looking down on teachers as second-class citizens is over,” the governor declared. “Education is the most important investment we can make in our children, and teachers are at the heart of that process. If you are happy, you will build a future for us, because the children are the future of any society.”

Oyebanji reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing teachers’ welfare, ensuring professional development opportunities, and creating a supportive environment that makes their work more rewarding and impactful.

NUT Chairman, Comrade Egbeyemi, thanked the governor for his consistent support, describing him as a leader who has placed the welfare of teachers at the forefront of governance. He noted that under the current administration, teachers have enjoyed prompt salary payments, improved working conditions, career progression up to grade level 16, the recruitment of over 2,000 new teachers, and greater recognition of their contributions.

The meeting further underscored the government’s determination to strengthen Ekiti’s reputation as a leading state in education, with Oyebanji pledging that his administration would “leave no stone unturned” in achieving this goal.