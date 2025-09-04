Eid El Maulud: Dafinone preaches peace, unity, compassion

Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has urged Muslims across Nigeria to use this year’s Eid El Maulud as a time to renew their commitment to peace, tolerance, and national unity.

In his goodwill message to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Dafinone described the Prophet’s values as “timeless principles Nigeria desperately needs today.”

“Eid El Maulud is not just about festivities — it is a season of sober reflection,” the Senator said. “The Prophet’s life teaches humility, compassion, and the need to live in harmony with one another. These are virtues every Nigerian, regardless of religion or ethnicity, must embrace.”

He charged Muslim faithful in Delta and beyond to pray for lasting peace and stability, warning that national unity was under threat from divisive tendencies. “Nigeria is at a critical point,” he stressed. “We must rise above differences and work hand in hand for the progress of our great nation.”

Dafinone also called for generosity towards the less privileged, saying the Prophet’s example of selflessness should inspire acts of kindness, especially in difficult economic times. “Helping the needy is the true spirit of Maulud,” he declared.

The Senator, a strong advocate of religious harmony, maintained that development would remain elusive if Nigerians allowed division to fester. “Our diversity is our greatest strength. Let it inspire mutual respect and understanding — not conflict,” he emphasised.

He urged communities in Delta Central to make the celebration a rallying point for reconciliation. “Let this Maulud be a turning point where hatred gives way to love, and mistrust gives way to unity,” he appealed.

Dafinone rounded off with a heartfelt prayer: “I wish all Muslim brothers and sisters a peaceful and blessed Eid El Maulud. May this season bring prosperity to our homes, our state, and our nation.”

Eid El Maulud, celebrated globally, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad — a revered figure whose teachings continue to shape the lives of millions of Muslims around the world.