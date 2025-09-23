EFCC arrests 28 suspected Yahoo boys in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the arrest followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state capital.

The suspects were picked at Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas.

During the sting operation, seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops, believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade, were reportedly recovered from them.

The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

Contacted, an officer in EFCC who craved anonymity confirmed the development.

“The incident actually happened today,but we have to wait for the headquarters to officially vet any incident before release to the public,and that hasn’t been done,”the officer told Vanguard