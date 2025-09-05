Edun links economic reforms to better health financing

Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, has said economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu have paved way for sustainable health financing and improved access to healthcare.

Edun said this at the National Health Financing Policy Dialogue, yesterday in Abuja, stressing that prepaid and preplanned healthcare eases burden on households, unlike out-of-pocket spending at the point of care.

The minister said that reforms such as the removal of the fuel subsidy, elimination of monetary financing, fiscal consolidation, and tax administration improvements have stabilised the economy, creating room for investment in health, education, and social protection.

“The more hospitals, diagnostic and oncology centres we have in Nigeria, the less Nigerians spend abroad.

“We can even attract foreign patients, turning Nigeria into a regional hub for specialised healthcare services,” he said.

Edun also said that allocations to states have doubled, empowering sub-national governments, while private investment and philanthropy remain crucial to bridging gaps.

He said that the economic gains, including stronger external reserves, moderated inflation, and growth of 3.4 percent last year, would support job creation, poverty reduction, and stable financing for social sectors.

Also, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening legislation, technology adoption, and oversight for sustainable health financing.

She outlined a four-point agenda policy of the National Assembly, which include enacting and strengthening laws, promoting universal health coverage (UHC) and mobilising sustainable resources through public systems and private partnerships.

Others, Banigo said, were strengthening public financial management to promote accountability and support a learning agenda to guide legislation and governance at national and sub-national levels.

She revealed that for the first time in 2024, funds were allocated to the Vulnerable Group Fund, providing free treatment and renewing health insurance coverage for over 6,000 Nigerians in vulnerable groups.

Banigo also announced plans for a Catastrophic Health Fund to support patients with high-burden illnesses like cancer and liver failure.