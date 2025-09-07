Edo North: Vigilante, community policing proposed against insecurity

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Nigerian Defence Adviser in the United Kingdom and ex-Principal General Staff Officer to the Minister of Defence, Major General (Dr) Cecil Onosolase Esekhaigbe (Rtd), has urged communities in Edo North to adopt homegrown solutions to address rising insecurity, including kidnapping, rape, and destruction of farmlands in Weppa Wanno and Uzanu.

Delivering a lecture titled “Securing Weppa Wanno and Uzanu for Meaningful Development,” Esekhaigbe, represented by Hon. Mika Amanokha, said government efforts alone cannot end the menace. He advocated a multi-layered security system driven by community vigilance, hunters’ involvement, and intelligence gathering.

“The use of vigilante systems with active collaboration of hunters should be the first layer of security. Villagers must also serve as sources of intelligence—if you see something, say something,” he said.

He added that the people must hold politicians accountable for empowering youths as thugs, warning that some local elements were complicit in kidnappings.

Esekhaigbe also urged political unity, economic revival through mechanised farming, and investments in entertainment and small industries to address the root causes of insecurity.

On environmental concerns, he highlighted bush burning, poor roads, weak healthcare, and unchecked influx of strangers as factors worsening community vulnerability.

“Every Night Is a Nightmare” – Rev. Fr. Anaedevha

In a related lecture titled “The Impact of Insecurity on Socio-Economic Development in Weppa Wanno and Uzanu,” Rev. Fr. Clement Anaedevha described the situation as dire, lamenting that constant fear of abductions has paralyzed farming and social life.

“Every night is a nightmare. Kidnappers invade homes and take victims with little resistance. Our people are bewildered, perplexed, and miserable,” he said.

He identified factors such as porous boundaries with Kogi and Benue, decades-long settlements of herders, and familiarity of outsiders with local terrain as contributors to the crisis.

Anaedevha warned that distrust among communities, inflation, hunger, and rising poverty were pushing the region into deeper distress, while accusing some traditional rulers of compromise.

The Way Forward

Both speakers called for: Strengthening and funding vigilante outfits. Greater synergy between police and local security groups. Community town halls to restore hope and counter fear. Investment in mechanised agriculture and youth-focused industries. Strict accountability for traditional rulers and politicians found aiding insecurity.

Anaedevha particularly stressed the need for early warning systems, rebuilding of police infrastructure, and constant training of community vigilantes to match evolving criminal tactics.

They maintained that only a united and proactive approach could restore safety, economic productivity, and social cohesion in the embattled communities.