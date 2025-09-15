Edo NLC Caretaker Committee member resigns

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A member of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State Council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Mike Ochei, who is also the state chairman of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), has resigned from the committee.

Ochei, who announced his decision at the NUTGTWN secretariat, said he was not initially interested in serving on the caretaker committee and stepped down following a resolution by members of his union.

“I am the state chairman of the union, and we called a meeting where members of my union said they don’t want to be part of that arrangement. I have since stepped down from the caretaker committee,” he said.

Reacting, the Acting State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Bernard Egwakhide, said the resignation showed that the caretaker committee was not widely accepted and called for proper consultation in the formation of leadership structures in the state.

On his part, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Professor Monday Igbafen, maintained that he remains the authentic chairman, stressing that the committee was duly appointed by the national leadership of the NLC to reconcile factions and resolve the crisis in the state council.

According to him, “Our mandate is to resolve the crisis and unite every union in the state, and that is our focus.”