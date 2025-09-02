Edo mourns as Emovon is laid to rest

Edo State is set to bid farewell to one of its noble sons, Mr. Chris Emovon, whose burial ceremonies commenced today.

The late Chris Emovon was widely regarded as a bridge between generations — a father figure to many, and a pillar of strength in his community.

According to the official schedule released by the family, activities commenced with a Service of Songs on Wednesday, 4th September, followed by a Wake-Keeping on Thursday, 5th September, and the Funeral Service and Interment on Friday, 6th September 2025.

As preparations intensify, the Edo social, cultural, and political landscape is abuzz, with leading figures and grassroots voices uniting in grief and celebration. From youth leaders to elders, and from market women to professionals in the diaspora, all have echoed one sentiment: “Chris Emovon was a rare gem.”

In a heartfelt statement, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Eghosa Emovon, called on friends, associates, and well-wishers to join the family in honouring the life and legacy of their beloved patriarch.

“Our father lived a life of honour, service, and unwavering love for his people. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and invite all who knew him to celebrate this final journey with us,” Mr. Emovon stated.