Edo group gives conditional backing to state police

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) has backed the proposed creation of state police by President Bola Tinubu but wants the strengthening of some institutions to check abuse.

Besides, the group called on the federal government to invest in food production to check food insecurity and bring down the cost of foods in some parts of the country.

Convener of CECF, Comrade Roy Oribhabor in a statement made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday also said state governors were becoming too powerful with some of them behaving like emperors with less interest in the welfare of their people.

According to him, “We commend the creation of state police in Nigeria as indicated by the president of Nigeria with strong reservations and concerns.

“As critical stakeholders and patriots in Nigeria project, we hereby call on the President not to create state police with weak institutions. Otherwise, the purpose will be defeated and counterproductive for the benefit of all.

“Research conducted by us clearly shows that Nigerian institutions are weak and lack the basic potency to withstand the spillover effect of state police, for example, the creation of state electoral commissions has negated the principles of democracy within the local government administration and has further reduced local governments election to caricatures and position for the boys which has drastically performance in local government management.

“We strongly opposed the creation of state police without strengthening the institutions. As at today in Nigeria, some governors are gradually becoming emperors in the domains without clear vision to develop their states but invest massively on selfish agendas.”

He said a state police without strong institutions “chaos, manipulation, oppression, and collapse are inevitable. Therefore, we call on Mr. President, not to be in a hurry to implement the calls but to observe critical evaluation because anything worth doing is worth doing well.

“Finally, we call on the president to invest more in food production, encourage farming activities to help fight and reduce insecurity, and also demonstrate sincerely in the fight of poverty. It’s only strong institutions that will rescue Nigerians for Nigeria.”