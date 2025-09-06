Edo Attack: NSCDC pays tributes to fallen personnel

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has paid glowing tributes to eight of its personnel killed on Friday night during an ambush by armed kidnappers in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on September 5, 2025, targeted NSCDC operatives attached to BUA Cement Company while on routine patrol to protect Chinese expatriates working at the facility.

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, CSC Afolabi Babawale, the gun duel with the assailants lasted over three hours.

While four expatriates were rescued unhurt, one remains missing. Four NSCDC operatives also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The Commandant General of NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the slain operatives as gallant officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

He directed the Edo State Commandant and senior management staff to visit the bereaved families, arrange for the burial of the deceased with full honours, and ensure adequate support for their dependants.

Prof. Audi further assured that the medical bills of the injured personnel would be fully covered, while relevant security agencies have intensified efforts to comb the forests and rescue the abducted expatriate.

“The labour, commitment and patriotism displayed by these operatives will forever be remembered,” Audi stated, while condemning the attack.

He also urged the public to disregard conflicting or embellished reports of the incident, stressing that the NSCDC remains unwavering in its mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.