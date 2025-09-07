Ecoba Lagos awards outstanding students

From Left: Sir Xerxes Orhue, ECOBA Chairman of the School management Board,presenting the Engr. Emmanuel E.Iyamu Award Prize for Physics to Master Utosu Henry for his outstanding performance in Physics, and Mrs. Utosu, mother of the winner.

By Henry Obetta

Ecoba Lagos Education Foundation (ELEF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting educational development in Nigeria.

The foundation said this while celebrating the outstanding achievements of students at the Edo College 2025 graduation and prize-giving ceremony.

The event took place on August 23, 2025, at the school premises along Murtala Muhammed Way, Benin City, Edo State.

During the ceremony, the Foundation honored 26 high-achieving students in various classes who demonstrated excellence in academics, sports, character and music amongst others.

The ceremony was chaired by Sir Xerxes Orhue, ECOBA Chairman of the School Management Board, who represented the ECOBA National President, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

In his remarks, Sir Orhue congratulated the awardees on their remarkable achievements and reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting educational development in Nigeria.

Also, the Chairman of the Board of Administrators of ELEF, Professor E. S. Akpata, who was unavoidably absent, sent in his good will message.

Also in attendance was Engr. Emmanuel Okoebor, a distinguished alumnus of the Class of ’87 and the Commissioner of Finance, Edo State, who lent his support to the occasion.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of three ELEF awards and cash prizes to Idehen Nosa in SS3 as the best student in Agric Science, Geography and Civic Education, who was closely followed by fellow SS3 students, Utosu Henry and Dafe Mohammed, who carted away two ELEF prizes each and cash awards, as the best students in Mathematics and Physics and Literature and Government respectively.

ECOBA Lagos Education Foundation’s support of this event for over a decade underscores its dedication to promoting excellence in academics, character, sports and other areas of human endeavour amongst Edo College students in order to produce well-rounded students who are well equipped to be the best that they can be and add value to the society.

The ELEF’s mission is to empower and support the educational development of students in Nigeria, and this award ceremony stands as a testament to its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence.

The foundation congratulates all the awardees on their achievements and encourages them to continue striving for greatness.