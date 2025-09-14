Ebonyi Govt shuts down illegal motor parks, loading spots

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government has ordered the closure of all illegal motor parks and loading spots within Abakaliki, the state capital.

Areas affected include Old Ogoja Road by Ebonyi Hotels Roundabout, Old Ogoja Road by Fidelity Bank, Ezza Road by Amusement Park, Abakaliki–Afikpo Road by Spera-In-Deo Roundabout, Abakaliki–Enugu Highway by Presco Roundabout, G-Hostel Junction, Tycoon Plaza, Hilltop/Nwofe Road, Onuebonyi Junction, and other unauthorized locations.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development, Chief Sunday Elechi Inyima, announced the directive after a joint inspection with a task force comprising officials from the Ministries of Transport & Special Duties, Environment, Market Development & Parks, and Internal Security.

He said the indiscriminate use of unauthorized spots for loading and parking by commercial drivers was “unacceptable,” noting that the practice causes traffic gridlocks, endangers road users, and defaces the city.

The government directed all affected operators to vacate the illegal sites and relocate to government-approved central parks, including Ezeogo Igboke Ewa Central Park (opposite the International Market), EBOTRANS Park, Akani Ibiam Park, and Chris Nwankwo/Ishieke Park, on or before September 15, 2025.

Inyima warned that defaulters would have their vehicles impounded, with a fine of ₦100,000 required before release.